FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Stock Price Down 7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

FDM Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

