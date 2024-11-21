Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Position Raised by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.79% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $9,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $138,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDLO stock opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $62.72.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

