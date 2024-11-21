Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Trading Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

About Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF

The Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (FDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in companies that prioritize and advance womens leadership and development. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

