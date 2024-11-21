Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $468,000 Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $882.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $560.06 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $535.39 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $846.27 and a 200-day moving average of $826.59.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $8,796,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,250. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $26,709,571. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.