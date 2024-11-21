First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 1,660 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,222,000 after purchasing an additional 863,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,362 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $190.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.86 and its 200 day moving average is $252.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.29 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

