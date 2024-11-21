First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 999 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $98,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.90. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

