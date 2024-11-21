First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 548 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,477,831,000 after buying an additional 1,449,730 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,417,958,000 after purchasing an additional 425,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,482 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,953,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $988,290,000 after purchasing an additional 102,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Walt Disney by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,197,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $714,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,560 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE DIS opened at $114.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40.
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
