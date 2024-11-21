First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Holdings Raised by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for 1.4% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned 0.16% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,181,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,484,000 after purchasing an additional 668,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.