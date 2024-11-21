First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.169 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of HISF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.08. 7,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $42.95 and a 52-week high of $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

