First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FTQI)

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTQI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 307,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,525. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. The company has a market cap of $479.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $21.18.
About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF
