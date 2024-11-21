First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FTQI)

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTQI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 307,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,525. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. The company has a market cap of $479.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $21.18.

Get First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.