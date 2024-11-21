First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Declares Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE FCT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.33. 67,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,803. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

