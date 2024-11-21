First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $127.11 and last traded at $126.71, with a volume of 18803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.44.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.06. The company has a market capitalization of $921.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

