FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Sells C$784,500.00 in Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$261.50, for a total transaction of C$784,500.00.

Douglas G. Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$262.70, for a total value of C$1,313,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Douglas G. Cooke sold 1,600 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$262.75, for a total transaction of C$420,400.00.

TSE:FSV traded up C$2.32 on Thursday, reaching C$265.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,746. The company has a market cap of C$11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.35, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of C$193.77 and a 12-month high of C$267.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$252.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$229.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService from C$182.00 to C$194.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

