FirstService (TSE:FSV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$267.80 and last traded at C$267.80, with a volume of 55832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$263.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from C$182.00 to C$194.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Get FirstService alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FirstService

FirstService Price Performance

FirstService Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 109.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$252.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$229.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insider Activity at FirstService

In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$262.75, for a total transaction of C$420,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,791. 10.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.