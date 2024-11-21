Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. 8,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 8,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Forafric Global Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

