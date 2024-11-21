Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.14. 11,472,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 53,697,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.02.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

