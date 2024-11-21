Foresight Environmental Infra (LON:FGEN) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.95

Foresight Environmental Infra (LON:FGEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Foresight Environmental Infra Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ed Warner bought 15,000 shares of Foresight Environmental Infra stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £14,250 ($18,031.13).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Environmental Infra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Environmental Infra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.