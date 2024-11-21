Foundry Partners LLC Has $34.45 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up 1.7% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Prudential Financial worth $34,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1,312.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at $116,071,781.42. The trade was a 6.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. This represents a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.69.

View Our Latest Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $124.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.86 and its 200 day moving average is $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $93.60 and a one year high of $129.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 46.22%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.