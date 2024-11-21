Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 1,328 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of Enova International worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Enova International by 25.1% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 21.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Enova International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Insider Activity at Enova International

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,898,033.55. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Chartier sold 17,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $1,531,499.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,192,229.60. The trade was a 13.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,843 shares of company stock valued at $7,286,579. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enova International Price Performance

ENVA stock opened at $99.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 15.82 and a quick ratio of 15.82. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.40 and a 200 day moving average of $76.12. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. Enova International had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $689.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Enova International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Articles

