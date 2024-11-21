Foundry Partners LLC Sells 998 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.05% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $15,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $82.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.45 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

