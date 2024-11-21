FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. Sells 2,500 Shares

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,942. This represents a 4.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FRP Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FRPH opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $598.11 million, a P/E ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 0.47. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in FRP by 100.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in FRP by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in FRP during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

