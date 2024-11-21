FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target Raised to $21.00

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK opened at $21.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1,967.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,711 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,544,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 886,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after acquiring an additional 697,453 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,560,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 529.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 513,239 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

