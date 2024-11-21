FY2024 EPS Estimates for Immatics Raised by Leerink Partnrs

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immatics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for Immatics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Immatics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. Immatics has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $13.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Immatics by 17.5% during the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,354,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after buying an additional 202,255 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Immatics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,681,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,462,000 after purchasing an additional 144,549 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Immatics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Immatics by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

