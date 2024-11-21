FY2024 EPS Estimates for TMC the metals Reduced by Wedbush

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of TMC the metals in a report issued on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for TMC the metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TMC the metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.
TMC the metals Price Performance
TMC stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. TMC the metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMC the metals
TMC the metals Company Profile
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TMC the metals
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.