FY2024 EPS Estimates for TMC the metals Reduced by Wedbush

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of TMC the metals in a report issued on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for TMC the metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TMC the metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

TMC the metals Price Performance

TMC stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. TMC the metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMC the metals

TMC the metals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMC. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 796,615 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.