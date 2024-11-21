FY2025 EPS Estimates for LOW Increased by Analyst

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $11.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.83. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $11.82 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LOW. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $306.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.92.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $263.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.36. The stock has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $196.23 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

