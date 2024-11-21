GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEV. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $367,474,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 83.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,560,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $399,770,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.55.

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GEV opened at $342.77 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $349.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.57.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

