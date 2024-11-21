GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Katherine Stueland Sells 22,307 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 22,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,569,074.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,173.74. The trade was a 27.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 15th, Katherine Stueland sold 23,108 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,628,651.84.
  • On Tuesday, October 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $143,456.40.
  • On Monday, September 9th, Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $121,287.87.

Shares of NASDAQ WGS opened at $69.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $89.11.

GeneDx last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGS. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 346.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 30,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 18.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 48,735 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 136,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.33.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

