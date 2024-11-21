General Electric (NYSE:GE) SVP Russell Stokes Sells 15,550 Shares

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $177.98 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $94.54 and a 12-month high of $194.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.96. The company has a market capitalization of $192.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius Research lifted their target price on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

