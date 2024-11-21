George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Cut to C$218.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$222.00 to C$218.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

WN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins increased their price target on George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$230.00 to C$253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$246.58.

Get George Weston alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on George Weston

George Weston Trading Up 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at George Weston

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$219.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$223.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$210.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$155.00 and a 1 year high of C$236.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 36,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.64, for a total transaction of C$8,355,124.15. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.89, for a total value of C$998,326.12. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,600 shares of company stock worth $164,279 and have sold 54,115 shares worth $12,177,793. Company insiders own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About George Weston

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.