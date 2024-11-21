German American Bancorp Inc. Acquires 2,065 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 308,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,230,000 after acquiring an additional 46,001 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,050,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,416,000 after acquiring an additional 90,330 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 163,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $175.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.47.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

