Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.
Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years. Glacier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 54.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.
Glacier Bancorp Price Performance
Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.39. 338,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,820. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $59.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.
Glacier Bancorp Company Profile
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.
