Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.19% of Glaukos worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth $1,347,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $12,520,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Glaukos by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 36,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Glaukos by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Price Performance

GKOS stock opened at $141.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $145.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Glaukos from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $316,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,198,425.93. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $392,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,345.12. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

