Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,610 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Global Net Lease worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 155.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 84,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Global Net Lease by 37.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 13.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 81,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 100,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,443.56. This represents a 5.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE GNL opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.65). Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $196.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GNL. Truist Financial increased their target price on Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

