Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.87. 11,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 28,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $48.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Southeast Asia ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 584.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 145,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the third quarter worth $431,000.

About Global X Southeast Asia ETF

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

