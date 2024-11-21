GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.45 and last traded at $55.45, with a volume of 93 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNNDY has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GN Store Nord A/S to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

GN Store Nord A/S Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average is $75.91.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that GN Store Nord A/S will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

