Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) CEO Acquires $32,500.00 in Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,114.50. The trade was a 5.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

GRNT stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $852.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 17.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 14.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 52.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Granite Ridge Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

