Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 4376916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Great Western Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.19.

About Great Western Mining

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It holds interests in Black Mountain Group covering an area of 20.7 square kilometer; holds interest in Huntoon Group covering an area of 10 square kilometer; and other projects such as Rock House, Jack Springs, Eatside Mine, and Tun group.

