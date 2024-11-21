GS Investments Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 89,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 398,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,111,000 after purchasing an additional 398,494 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $294,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,606,000 after buying an additional 238,883 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $145,308,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 314,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,133,000 after buying an additional 160,906 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,900. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,089.60. This represents a 44.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,756. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $918.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $943.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $889.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $822.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 153.65%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $952.88.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

