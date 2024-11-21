Hays (LON:HAS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.95), with a volume of 7671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.96).

A number of brokerages have commented on HAS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.58) price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.46) target price on shares of Hays in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.65. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,905.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

In other news, insider Joe Hurd bought 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £1,987.20 ($2,514.49). Also, insider James Hilton sold 53,038 shares of Hays stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.11), for a total value of £46,673.44 ($59,057.88). 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

