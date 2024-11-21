HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU)

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ EU opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $712.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. enCore Energy has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of enCore Energy by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,434,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,056 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,814,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,590,000 after buying an additional 1,056,483 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,575,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 276,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of enCore Energy by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 249,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in enCore Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

