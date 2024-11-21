HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU)

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.77% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of enCore Energy by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,434,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,056 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,814,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,590,000 after buying an additional 1,056,483 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,575,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 276,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of enCore Energy by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 249,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in enCore Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.
About enCore Energy
enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.
