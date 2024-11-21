H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on December 13th

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

H&E Equipment Services has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.15). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $384.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

