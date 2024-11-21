Head-To-Head Analysis: Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD) and VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD – Get Free Report) and VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.3% of VEON shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Remote Dynamics and VEON, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remote Dynamics 0 0 0 0 0.00 VEON 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

VEON has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.84%. Given VEON’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VEON is more favorable than Remote Dynamics.

This table compares Remote Dynamics and VEON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A VEON -77.48% 28.73% 3.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Remote Dynamics and VEON”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VEON $3.70 billion 0.62 -$2.53 billion N/A N/A

Remote Dynamics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VEON.

Volatility and Risk

Remote Dynamics has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VEON has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VEON beats Remote Dynamics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remote Dynamics

Remote Dynamics, Inc. markets, sells, and supports automatic vehicle location and mobile resource management solutions. It serves its solutions to construction, field services, distribution, limousine, electrical/plumbing, waste management, and government. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology. The company also sells equipment, infrastructure, and accessories. VEON Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

