HealthInvest Partners AB Has $2.94 Million Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

HealthInvest Partners AB increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 85.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 127,265 shares during the quarter. Amicus Therapeutics accounts for about 1.4% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB owned about 0.09% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,160,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,749,000 after purchasing an additional 139,491 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $834,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 75,807 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $113,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FOLD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.55. 7,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,203. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,398,532.40. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 30,401 shares of company stock worth $352,038 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

