HealthInvest Partners AB Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 3.5% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 184,561 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,078,000 after purchasing an additional 879,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,759,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,864,000 after acquiring an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 500,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,804,000 after purchasing an additional 96,266 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 27.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $895.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,099.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $743.80. The stock had a trading volume of 22,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,948. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $961.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,030.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $736.01 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

