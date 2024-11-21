Heather L. Mason Purchases 75,000 Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) Director Heather L. Mason acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,120. This trade represents a 35.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Assertio Stock Performance

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.01. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. The business had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assertio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 304.0% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

