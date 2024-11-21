Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Is Biotech’s Bull Run Over? Examining Election Impacts
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Stocks Generating a Ridiculous Amount of Cash
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Dividend Growth Meets Chips: Top 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.