Hilton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,455 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 290,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,209,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $139.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.99. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.42 and a 1-year high of $139.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

