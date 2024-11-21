Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Trading Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 28,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 113,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.06.
Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut.
