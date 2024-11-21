Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Baird R W downgraded Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.45.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $226.67 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.66 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.54.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.19%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

