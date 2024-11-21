Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 25,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBE stock opened at $67.64 on Thursday. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a twelve month low of $56.21 and a twelve month high of $72.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.88.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

